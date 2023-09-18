Special pooja offered to Dasara elephants on Ganesh Chaturthi, pachyderms given break from acclimatisation

Deputy Conservator of Forest, wildlife division, Mysuru Saurabh Kumar, DCF, Mysuru division (territory) K N Basavaraj, RFO Santhosh Hoogar, Chief Veterinary officer, Mujeeb Ur Rehman and others offered floral obeisance to the pachyderms. Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwa Prasanna Theertha Swamy, Mysuru Palace Board Deputy Director T S Subramanya, Mysuru Palace Board ACP H M Chandrashekar joined them.

DCF Saurab who is also in-charge of Dasara elephants, said that they have offered pooja to elephants on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi like every year. They have prayed for good rains and prosperity of people. Priest Prahlad Rao offered pooja to the pachyderms.

On the festive occasion, the pachyderms were given break from acclimatisation exercise for Vijayadashami procession Dasara Jamboo Savari procession route on Monday.