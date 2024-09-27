Karnataka: Speech and hearing impaired girl sexually assaulted

A seven-year-old speech and hearing impaired girl has been sexually assaulted in Hassan district. The accused is yet to be identified.
The girl was studying Class 2 in a school for speech and hearing impaired. She was staying in the hostel. Sometimes, she used to commute from her village to the school.
The girl did not inform her parents about the incident. But, when the girl complained of stomach pain, her parents took her to a doctor. Upon examination, it was discovered that she had been sexually assaulted.
According to the police, it is unclear on who committed the assault and when the incident occurred, as the girl is unable to speak and explain what happened. The school's CCTV cameras do not provide clear information, they said.
Women's police station has registered a case.
Published 27 September 2024, 03:01 IST