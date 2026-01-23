Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

SSLC student ends life in Karnataka's Yadgir, father files complaint against teachers

The student’s father Mallappa Pujari has lodged a complaint stating that his son died by suicide after being abused by the teachers.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 02:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 02:21 IST
KarnatakaSuicideYadgir

Follow us on :

Follow Us