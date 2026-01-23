SSLC student ends life in Karnataka's Yadgir, father files complaint against teachers

<p>Yadgir: The body of SSLC student, Pavan Mallappa Pujari (16), was found hanging from a tree behind the government high school in Vadagera of Yadgir district on Wednesday. </p>.<p>The student’s father Mallappa Pujari has lodged a complaint stating that his son died by suicide after being abused by the teachers.</p>.Alert Bengaluru police rescue missing elderly woman, save suicidal teenager.<p>SP Prithvi Shankar, ZP CEO Lavish Oradia and other officials from the education departments visited the spot to conduct the inspection. </p>.<p>The student, who hailed from Ambedkar Nagar in the town, had attended the classes and examination apart from taking part in Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdayya birth anniversary programme. But, he was found hanging at 2 pm, the school teachers said.</p>