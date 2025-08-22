Stampede: K'taka HM admits to 'lapses' but says organisers 'more' responsible

<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday admitted to “procedural, police, officials’ and government’s lapse” on June 4, when 11 people died in a tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy stadium, but maintained that the organisers were more “responsible.”</p>.<p>“Yes, there was felicitation at two places: Vidhana Soudha’s grand steps and the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Procedural lapses, police lapses, officials’ lapses, government lapses were all there. The government only gives permission but the organisers are more responsible,” Parameshwara told the Legislative Assembly during the government’s reply.</p>.<p>Terming June 4 a “Black Day” in Karnataka’s sports history, Parameshwara said that FIRs had been filed against RCB, KSCA and DNA. “In 2015, there was the Godavari stampede in Andhra Pradesh, where 29 people died, of which 23 were women. In 2016, four people died at Thiruvannamalai, 121 died at Hathras, Uttar Pradesh in 2024. And 39 people died in the Mahakumbh at Prayag Raj (Allahabad).”</p>.HM G Parameshwara orders action against man who alleged 'CM behind 24 murders'.<p>Parameshwara also explained that though RCB was a private franchise and not the state’s official team, people feel happy as it has Bengaluru’s name in it. </p>.<p>“When Gujarat (Gujarat Titans) won the IPL, they also celebrated. The PM’s photo is there. When the Kolkata team owned by Shahrukh Khan won, the West Bengal CM felicitated them and participated in the parade. Tamil Nadu’s CM Stalin also held the cup when Chennai Super Kings won the trophy.”</p>.<p>Parameshwara explained that each of the deceased person’s family was provided a compensation of Rs 25 lakh. However, the BJP was not satisfied with his reply.</p>.<p>“How did you conduct the programme after the deaths? CM went to eat Dosa. That’s why I called this a government without concern. You should’ve accepted that it’s your mistake,” Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that he would give his clarification on the issue to the Assembly on Friday.</p>