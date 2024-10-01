Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Respect decision but my stand was to fight: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah as wife decides to return MUDA plots

The veteran politician said that his wife is 'upset with the political conspiracy going on against' him, and thus has taken the decision to return said plots in the centre of the controversy.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 02:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 02:47 IST
KarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahMysuru Urban Development Authority

Follow us on :

Follow Us