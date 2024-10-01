Respect decision but my stand was to fight: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah as wife decides to return MUDA plots

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> on Tuesday said in a social media post that although his wife has decided to give back the plots of land allotted to her by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), his stand was to "fight without bowing down".</p><p>The CM's wife, Parvathi, has written to the MUDA commissioner on her decision to give up the 14 plots she was given at the Vijayanagar Layout (3rd and 4th stages) in Mysuru in lieu of 3.16 acres that was used by the planning body.</p><p>"My wife Parvati has returned the lands that were given in the form of compensation for the land that was seized without carrying out Muda land acquisition in Mysore," the Karnataka CM said in a post on X.</p>.<p>"The people of the state also know that the opposition parties created a false complaint and dragged my family into the controversy to create political hatred against me," he further added.</p><p>"My stand was to fight without bowing down to this injustice," Siddaramaiah asserted, but said that he "respect(s) my wife's decision to return the plots."</p><p>The veteran politician said that his wife is "upset with the political conspiracy going on against" him, and thus has taken the decision to return said plots in the centre of the controversy.</p>.Road to Perdition? The MUDA 'scam' timeline.<p>"My wife, who never intervened in my four decades long politics and was confined to her family, is a victim of the politics of hate against me and is suffering psychological torture," the 76-year-old further said.</p><p>Hours after Siddaramaiah was booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, his wife Parvathi decided Monday night to relinquish the ownership and possession of 14 plots that became the harbinger of bad things for her husband.</p><p>"No site, home, asset and wealth is bigger than my husband's respect, dignity, honour and comfort," Parvathi, who is rarely seen in public, stated in her first written statement on the MUDA scam in which Siddaramaiah is facing an investigation.</p> <p><em>With DHNS inputs</em></p>