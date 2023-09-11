Standing out of car's sunroof could soon attract fines, says Karnataka Police

Cars with sunroofs were purely a mark of luxury a few years back but that cannot be said about the present scenario. Nowadays, cars with sunroofs come at an affordable range and can be spotted easily on roads, often with passengers popping their heads out. Such instances often pose huge threats to the passengers themselves as well as others on the road. Kids are also seen standing out of cars, which can be very dangerous.
A Times of India report cited that the Karnataka police have come to a conclusion over this matter, stating that such practices could attract a fine amount ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 300.
“Looking out of the sunroof of a moving vehicle is against the law, and is also dangerous,” said Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic and Road Safety.
Adding that there is no specific rule prohibiting individuals from standing inside their car and looking out of the sunroof, "Section 177 in Motor Vehicles Act enables us to fine such offenders. It is a dangerous stunt to be performed. Youth and kids are often seen doing this, which could harm them as well as other road users," he said.
ADGP Alok Kumar added that Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act empowers police to book cases for offences that are not particularly defined or described.
It is risky to stick your head out of the sunroof because something could fly right at you, and if the driver suddenly applies the brakes, your body could hit the edge of the sunroof, causing injury. Also, since it interferes with the vehicle's aerodynamics, the sunroof should not be opened when the vehicle is traveling at higher speeds.