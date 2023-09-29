State bandh over Cauvery today may hit south Karnataka

Police have made elaborate security arrangements for Friday’s statewide shutdown over the Cauvery issue that is likely to paralyse normal life in several districts.
The 6 am to 6 pm Karnataka bandh has been called by Kannada Okkuta, a loose coalition of disparate organisations opposed to the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu during the ongoing drought.
Kannada film personalities, including actors Shivarajkumar, Dhruva Sarja, Prajwal Devaraj and Ajay Rao, have lent their support to the cause.
Kannada Okkuta leader Vatal Nagaraj claimed that the bandh would be both “peaceful and successful”.
Schools and colleges will stay shut. Autorickshaw and cab services, including those plying to and from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, will take a hit. So will markets, restaurants and cinema halls. But public transport, including trains, buses and metro, will likely remain unaffected.
KSRTC will operate its buses but will go by police advice if there is any untoward incident, Chief Traffic Manager (Commercial) S Rajesh said.
Police will tighten security in the South Karnataka districts, the nerve centre of the Cauvery protests, and crack down on those taking the law into their hands.
“We will make sure that the judgements and orders issued by the high court and the Supreme Court are adhered to,” state police chief Alok Mohan told DH. “More than six Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies have been provided by the Centre, which will be deployed adequately.”
In Bengaluru, CrPC Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of more than five people in public, has been imposed from Thursday midnight to Friday midnight.
Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said no protests, processions or rallies would be permitted in the city. “People can protest at Freedom Park but no one can force others to observe the bandh. Such people will be dealt with sternly. If anyone wants to do it voluntarily, they can,” he told reporters.
Dayananda made it clear that no organisation or political party had approached the police with written permission about the bandh or rallies.
Film stars pledge support
Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) president N M Suresh said popular actors would take part in a public meeting in Bengaluru.
“We approached Shivarajkumar and he agreed,” Suresh told DH, referring to the popular Kannada actor.
“After gathering at the KFCC office at 10 am, we will hold a rally in tempo vans and go either to Town Hall or Freedom Park. We have received permission from the police as we would hold the rally peacefully.”
Schools, colleges to stay shut
The Bengaluru Urban district administration has declared a holiday on Friday for schools and colleges in view of the Karnataka Bandh. Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner K A Dayananda issued an order on Thursday evening.