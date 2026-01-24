<p>Hubballi: Mocking the State government, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP</a> MLA Mahesh Tenginkai alleged that the government launched a 'Liquor Guarantee Scheme' under the pretext of distributing houses built by the Slum Development Board in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Hubballi">Hubballi</a>.</p><p>Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Tenginkai released documents and claimed that officials of the Excise Department had circulated a message in a Hubballi Range-1 WhatsApp group instructing liquor vendors to stock additional alcohol in anticipation of the house distribution programme.</p>.Three injured as cutout collapses ahead of chief minister's function in Hubballi.<p>“About 2.5 lakh people are expected to attend the programme in Hubballi. The Excise Department has allegedly instructed all liquor shop owners to maintain excess stock. If the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and cabinet ministers are attending the event and such instructions are being issued, what does it indicate? Is distributing liquor more important than distributing houses?” the MLA questioned, demanding clarity from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.</p><p>Tenginkai further alleged that the programme was hurriedly scheduled due to the absence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. “The programme had already been postponed two or three times earlier for various reasons. It could have been postponed this time as well. Instead, it is being deliberately organised when the Union Minister is not present,” he claimed.</p>