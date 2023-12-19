State govt hasn’t fulfilled expectations of North Karnataka, Bommai writes to CM Siddaramaiah

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging that what the state government did was re-announcing the existing programmes and thus, it has not fulfilled the expectations. It has not taken any major decision to help North Karnataka.
A three-page letter written in Kannada to the Chief Minister was released to the media by his office stating the people have now understood the hard reality of the non-starter infrastructure works not only in North Karnataka but also in other parts of the state.
Listing several major irrigation projects like Mahadayi, Upper Krishna and Tungabhadra Balancing Reservoir projects, Bommai charged that the non-allocation of even one rupee towards rehabilitation and re-construction started by the previous BJP government for the utilisation of 130 tmcft of water in the third phase of the Upper Krishna project showed the callous attitude of the incumbent government towards the North Karnataka region.
“The people of North Karnataka had a lot of expectations from the special debate scheduled during the maiden Belagavi session of the Congress government, but they were belied,” he said.