Karnataka plans to monetise panchayat assets

In Kalaburagi, Ravoor village can become a hub for trucks that ply to Wadi. “The panchayat can make a truck terminal with services the truckers require. This can become a business for the panchayat,” the minister explained. Panchayat spaces can also be given out for Nandini milk parlours to be set up, he added. In 2021, the Union government issued an advisory urging gram panchayats to consider asset monetisation. Also in 2021, the Union government rolled out its ambitious National Monetisation Plan (NMP) aimed at leasing out core infrastructure assets to private players to generate Rs 6 lakh crore over a period of four years.