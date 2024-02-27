State inks pact with British Council to train students in govt institutions

After signing MoU, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said, “With

continued collaboration with UK, we aim to empower higher education institutions to enhance skills and confidence of young people. We aspire to create advanced research and development facilities, aiming for tangible positive impact on students. This collaboration with British Council highlights our commitment to raising education standards, enhancing learner experiences, improving employability and positively influencing socio-economic landscape of the state.”