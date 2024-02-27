State inks pact with British Council to train students in govt institutions

Bengaluru: The higher education department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with British Council and Wadhwani Foundation to provide skill training for students in government degree, engineering colleges and polytechnics, and to strengthen communication skills of teachers.
Janaka Pushpanathan, director of South India British Council, said, “English for employability in higher education institutions, mobility for both student and faculty and projects on gender equity and inclusion, these are focus areas. The agreement functions at 3 levels: systemic, institutional and individual.”
Systemically, it involves policy dialogues and delegations between Karnataka and UK to expand educational and research opportunities between the state and UK’s higher education sector.
Institutionally, it includes capacity building of international relations officers, knowledge sharing, guidance on grants, transnational education partnerships between Karnataka and UK varsities and collaborative learning communities, she said.
After signing MoU, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said, “With
continued collaboration with UK, we aim to empower higher education institutions to enhance skills and confidence of young people. We aspire to create advanced research and development facilities, aiming for tangible positive impact on students. This collaboration with British Council highlights our commitment to raising education standards, enhancing learner experiences, improving employability and positively influencing socio-economic landscape of the state.”
With this agreement, British Council and Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) will collaborate to provide opportunities for youth, enhancing access to globally recognised educational qualifications and promoting cultural exchange and creativity. British Council’s support will focus on building international collaboration, including research and mobility initiatives. Leadership development among teaching faculty will also be prioritised, enabling education and creating new prospects for youth in both regions.
K G Chandrashekara, executive director, KSHEC, Chandru Iyer, British deputy high commissioner to Karnataka & Kerala, Srikar M S, principal secretary of higher education department and others were present.
British Council also ran a pilot 'scoping study' higher education universities, aimed at training international officers within institutions. The pilot will be expanded to other state-run universities by April.
(Published 27 February 2024, 01:47 IST)