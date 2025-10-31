<p class="bodytext">Karnataka, on Wednesday, crossed one lakh mark in recovery of lost mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR). Karnataka is only the second state after Telangana to achieve this feat and has recovered nearly double the number of phones as compared to UP which stood at third position in country. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Karnataka has been using CEIR to trace lost mobile phones since Sept 2022 and in last three years, close to 1,00,327 phones have been traced and recovered.</p>.<p class="bodytext">CEIR is a module of the Department of Telecommunication. If a mobile is blocked on CEIR using IMEI number, CEIR provides alert when it is switched on, helping police trace such phones. </p>.8 years after CAG rap, forest department told to check illegal resorts in Eco Sensitive Zones.<p class="bodytext">“We have been aggressive in tracking and recovering lost and stolen phones and CEIR has helped in a big way. It sends us location of lost phone when it is switched for use again and we are always alert to act," said M A Saleem, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP).</p>.<p class="bodytext">Despite use of such technology, recovery rate in state is only 39.8%. While close to 4.41 lakh phones have been blocked on portal and 2.51 lakh have been traced, only 1 lakh phones have been recovered. Senior police officials explained that there are many challenges in recovering phones.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“In many cases, phone would have been transported to other states and even though we get location, it is not operationally feasible to go and recover. For instance, if we trace phone to Jharkhand, sending a team to recover it would be more expensive than cost of phone itself,” a senior police officer said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Many other phones go completely untraceable since they are dismantled and parts are sold off, said another official. Saleem urged citizens to file police complaint at the earliest to ensure better recovery. </p>