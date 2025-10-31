Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka recovers over 1 lakh lost phones in last three years

Karnataka has been using CEIR to trace lost mobile phones since Sept 2022 and in last three years, close to 1,00,327 phones have been traced and recovered.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 00:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 00:58 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us