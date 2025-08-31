Menu
Karnataka records small dip in school enrolment in 2024-25 academic year

Overall enrolment for the 2024-25 academic year in Karnataka stood at 1,17,80,251 against 1,19,26,303 in 2023-24, a 1.3% drop.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 02:31 IST
Published 31 August 2025, 02:31 IST
