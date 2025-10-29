State-wide conventions planned against ban on seer’s entry

<p>Belagavi: Leaders of Hindu organisations, elected representatives, and former representatives announced plans to hold a series of conventions across the State, starting from Bableshwar in Vijayapura district, protesting orders that prohibit Adrushya Kadsiddeshwar Swamiji of Kaneri Mutt from entering Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts.</p><p>The announcement came during a meeting held at a private hotel here on Wednesday, attended by the seer, former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa, MLAs Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Abhay Patil, Shashikala Jolle, C C Patil, MLC C T Ravi, MP Iranna Kadadi, former MPs Annasaheb Jolle and Pratap Simha, Hindu activist Chakravarthy Sulibele, advocate M B Zirali, and several others.</p><p>Speaking to reporters after the meeting, advocate M B Zirali said the attendees condemned the government orders restricting the seer’s entry into Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts. </p><p>“The seer attended the meeting upon our request. We also criticise the anti-Hindu policies of the Congress government. It has been decided to organise protests in all taluk headquarters, beginning with Bableshwar in Vijayapura,” he said.</p><p>According to the plan, conventions will be held in all taluks across Karnataka, with over 5,000 signatures expected to be collected from the public. A delegation of 500 people will submit representations to respective tahsildars, urging the government to withdraw the orders against the seer.</p><p><strong>‘Seer is a patriot’</strong></p><p>Zirali praised Adrushya Kadsiddeshwar Swamiji as a patriot who upholds Hindu principles and culture. “Samarth Ramdas was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Similarly, the seer has been a guiding force for modern Hindu society. He has consistently supported farmers, promoted organic farming, protected cows, and served as a role model while being the backbone of the Veershaiva Lingayat community,” he said.</p><p><strong>‘Cong creating divisions’</strong></p><p>Chakravarthy Sulibele said the government’s order has curtailed the seer’s freedom of movement. </p><p>“The Congress government has been attempting to create divisions within the Hindu community. Some seers have been disrespecting Hindu deities and culture. The seer spoke against them after losing patience. Earlier, we tolerated such behaviour, but now the seer has responded, reflecting the sentiments of the Veershaiva Lingayat community,” he added.</p><p>The movement is expected to mobilise Hindu community members Statewide, highlighting opposition to the government’s decision and demanding the restoration of the seer’s right to freely visit Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts.</p>