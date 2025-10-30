Today's Horoscope – October 30, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 29 October 2025, 18:43 IST
March 21 - April 20
Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Colour: Mustard; Number: 9
April 21 - May 21
Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Colour: Mauve; Number: 7
May 22 - June 21
You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life. Colour: yellow; Number: 1
June 22 - July 22
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today. Colour: Purple; Number: 4
July 23 - August 21
If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits. Colour: lemon; Number: 2
August 22 - September 23
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Colour: Copper; Number: 3
September 23 - October 22
There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Colour: Green; Number: 5
October 23 - November 21
You are hard-working and intelligent, and above all analytical. So, any kind of drama distresses you and tends to back off today. Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now. Colour: Plum; Number: 6
November 22 - December 21
You are feeling stressed out and you know it. There are many choices to consider, and family and friends around you are vying for your time and attention. Avoid being indecisive and make a decision soon. If the decision is from the heart, it will be the right one. Colour: Ivory; Number: 8
December 23 - January 20
you are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse-strings, let your hair down and rock! Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine. Colour: Brown; Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. Colour: salmon-pink; Number: 7
February 20 - March 20
Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk- taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Colour: tomato-re; Number: 1
Amara Ramdev