Stern action against construction of residential layout in Chikkamagaluru's wildlife buffer zone, says K J George

Chikkamagaluru: The government has considered the issue of construction of residential layout in the wildlife buffer zone in the district seriously, said district in-charge Minister K J George.

Speaking to the reporters in Tarikere on Monday, he stated that the issue of constructing layouts in the buffer zone has come to his notice. He said that he immediately directed the Deputy Commissioner to act against it and subsequently a notice has been served to the violators.

The legal process will continue, the minister said.

He further stated that apart from the violation of the rules in the tiger corridor, the rules of the Land Reform Act too, have been flouted. A discussion has been conducted with the Revenue and Forest ministers in this connection. "The destruction of the environment will not be tolerated and strict legal action will be initiated against the defaulters," he added.