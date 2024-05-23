Students allege discrepancies in IA marks in second PUC results

Several students who obtained their second PUC results recently, have approached the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), alleging variations in their Internal Assessment (IA) marks.
As per the data available with the DH, thousands of students from at least 50 colleges have approached the Board, alleging mistakes from the Board while entering the IA marks. In one case, a student petitioned the KSEAB stating that she had scored 17 in IA, but the Board had entered 07.
“My actual marks in Economics is 17, but they have entered 07. When approached, the Board officials are refusing to alter the marks,” said the student.
This year, for the first time the KSEAB has extended 80:20 pattern to all the subjects in PUC programme.
Earlier, it was applicable only for Science subjects. Under 80:20 pattern, 80 marks for theory and the rest 20 for Internal Assessment awarded by the colleges. This was a pattern followed by the other Boards.
However, refusing to alter or make corrections in the IA marks, the KSEAB officials said the same has to be done at the Pre-University Education (PUE) department level.
“Whatever IA marks have been entered by the PUE department on Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS), has been copied and entered. The Board has nothing to do with the IA marks,” said a senior official of the KSEAB.
Meanwhile, the official clarified that if the PUE department alters the marks on SATS, the same will be updated at the Board.
However, the PUE department, which has also received such petitions from the students, said that it was a trick by the students, trying to increase their score.
“The IA marks were awarded at the respective colleges and the same has been updated on the SATS. There is no question of revisiting the IA marks after the results,” said a senior official of the PUE department.
The officials even mentioned that even a single mark matters in the KCET rankings. The students are trying their luck this way, as 50% marks from second PUC examinations will be considered while allotting KCET ranks.
However, principals of some of the colleges have also requested the PUE department to consider correcting the marks as the job was done by the clerical staff of the colleges.
Published 22 May 2024, 21:34 IST