Gujarat ATS arrests two including army man on charges of espionage

While the details of their modus operandi is awaited, the suspects have been identified as Ajay Kumar Singh, a subedar major in the Indian army, in Goa and Rashmani Pal from Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 06:06 IST
Published 04 December 2025, 06:06 IST
India NewsGujaratEspionageATS

