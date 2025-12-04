<p>Ahmedabad: The Gujarat <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ats">Anti-Terrorist Squad</a> (ATS) on Thursday arrested two individuals including a woman and an army man on charges of espionage. They were allegedly passing on classified information to their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pakistan">Pakistan</a>-based handlers.</p>.Two terror suspects arrested by Gujarat ATS studied at same UP madrassa.<p>While the details of their modus operandi is awaited, the suspects have been identified as Ajay Kumar Singh, a subedar major in the Indian army, in Goa and Rashmani Pal from Dadra and Nagar Haveli.</p><p>Sources said that the two suspects were allegedly in contact with the Pakistani officials and allegedly shared several sensitive documents. Further details are awaited.</p>