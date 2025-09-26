Menu
Study panel to recognise Kannada film industry under industrial policy

The committee will have to conduct a detailed study of the policies followed by the union government and various states and discuss with experts from various fields of the Kannada film industry.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 23:26 IST
Published 25 September 2025, 23:26 IST
