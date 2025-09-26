<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday formed a study committee to formulate a draft policy aimed at extending the facilities of the state's Industrial Policy to the film industry by officially recognising it as an industry. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The committee will have to conduct a detailed study of the policies followed by the union government and various states and discuss with experts from various fields of the Kannada film industry. An additional grant of Rs 3 lakh has been sanctioned to meet the expenditure related to the study. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The committee will be presided over by the commissioner of the Information and Public Relations Department. The members include: Mehboob Pasha, president of Sri Kanteerava Studio; Sadhu Kokila, president of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy (KCA); film producers Sa Ra Govindu and Ramesh Reddy; film exhibitors K V Chandrasekhar (who owns Veeresh Cinema) and Rajaram (Mysuru); film director R Chandru,<br />members of KCA, Vinnu Kumar S and D G Venkatesh, Director of Industries and Commerce and Joint Directors (Photography and Film Branch). </p>.Age mismatch leads to huge pension pilferage suspicion in Karnataka.<p class="bodytext">At present, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal recognise film industries in their respective states under the State's Industrial Policy. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The recognition of a film industry as an industry under the state's industrial policy brings tangible economic, financial and legal benefits, similar to other manufacturing or service sectors like IT, textiles and tourism. </p>