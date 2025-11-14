<p>Mudhol (Bagalkot dist): The bandh called by sugarcane farmers in the town for better remunerative prices evoked a good response on Thursday. </p>.<p>Shops and business establishments had downed their shutters in support of the bandh. </p>.<p>Thousands of farmers took out a procession in tractors, autos and bullock carts from Sangolli Rayanna circle and passed through the main thoroughfares of the town. Auto drivers of the town also participated in the protest to express solidarity with the farmers. Sugarcane growers from Belagavi district too had come to Mudhol to join the protest march. </p>