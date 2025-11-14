Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Sugarcane growers call bandh in Mudhol

Shops and business establishments had downed their shutters in support of the bandh.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 20:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 20:52 IST
Karnataka NewsBandhsugarcane farmers

Follow us on :

Follow Us