Sulking Somanna, 4 others to take grouse to BJP top brass

Bengaluru: Five 'disgruntled' BJP leaders have decided to visit New Delhi early next month for a likely confrontation with the top brass over two key appointments that have caused some heartburn within the saffron party.
Senior leader V Somanna, who is sulking following his defeat in the Assembly polls, is expected to lead this team to New Delhi on December 7.
Somanna said he will visit the national capital with lawmakers Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Bellad, Ramesh Jarkiholi and former MLA Arvind Limbavali.
All five have been critical of the BJP’s decision to appoint veteran B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra as the party’s state president and senior MLA R Ashoka as the Leader of the Opposition.
“I received a message (from the high command) last night. I’ll mostly go to Delhi between Dec 7 and Dec 10 along with Yatnal, Limbavali, Bellad and Ramesh...we’ll go and express our feelings,” Somanna said.
According to Somanna, the meeting with the BJP high command will be frank. “No one should be taken for granted. No one should have the complete say,” he said. “We have our own experiences and strengths. We have a vision, which we will express. Only when a child cries does the mother feed it milk. The party must grow.”
Somanna, a Lingayat leader known to be an efficient organiser, has been sulking ever since he lost from two constituencies in the May 10 Assembly polls. He was asked to shift from his Govindaraj Nagar segment to contest from Varuna against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Chamarajanagar.
Earlier in the day, Somanna visited the influential Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru. He poured his heart out in front of pontiff Siddalinga Swami.
“It was the biggest mistake,” Somanna said on accepting the BJP’s decision that he should contest from two seats. “What was I to do when I was asked to contest with just a few days left? Amit Shah sat in my house for 2-3 hours and badgered me. What should I have done, Swamiji?”
Speculation is rife that Somanna may quit the BJP. Even Yediyurappa has not been able to reach out to Somanna. “I tried speaking to him over the phone. He's not agreeing. He won’t receive my calls. We'll try everything possible to retain him,” he said.