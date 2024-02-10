Sumalatha meets PM Modi, ‘keen’ to contest from Mandya

New Delhi: Independent Lok Sabha member from Mandya, Sumalatha Ambareesh on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is learnt to have expressed her desire to contest from the BJP from the same constituency.
Sumalatha told media that she had discussed the mood of people in the
state, in particular Mandya, with Modi.
Insisting that she was not lobbying for the BJP ticket, Sumalatha said that she is keen on serving the people of Mandya again.
“Unlike many Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, Mandya is a challenging seat for the BJP candidates due to poor presence in the district. Still I am ready to take the challenge,” she said.
Sumalatha, who also met BJP national president J P Nadda and General Secretary ( Organisation) B L Santosh on Thursday, said that, “Whoever I met, I got a positive response. They told me to be patient. I am willing to wait. Let the party seniors take the decision.”
Sumalatha also put a lengthy post on social media X, praising the Prime Minister.