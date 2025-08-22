Menu
Supreme Court dismisses Karnataka govt's plea against HC order on bail to H D Kumaraswamy

A bench of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran declined to entertain the plea by the state government against the Karnataka High Court's May 8, 2025 order.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 09:16 IST
