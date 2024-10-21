Home
Supreme Court restrains Karnataka govt from conducting half-yearly board exams for Classes 8,9 & 10

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma came down heavily upon the state government led by senior advocate Devadatt Kamat for defending their decision.
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 06:26 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 06:26 IST
