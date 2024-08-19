Karnataka's Tungabhadra dam sees steady increase in water level

"The storage level at the dam, as on Aug 18, is 72.79 tmcft as against the maximum level of 105.78 tmcft. The reservoir has been recording 25,000 cusec-plus inflow and if it continues for next two weeks, the level will reach 90 tmcft, enough to provide water for kharif crop and meet drinking water needs of basin districts in Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," according to Naidu.