TDP MLA meets H D Kumaraswamy, seeks industry cluster for Madakasira

Bengaluru: Madakasira Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA M S Raju called on Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday and requested him to establish industries in his constituency.
Raju lamented that youth from his constituency are migrating to Bengaluru in search of jobs and establishing industries in his constituency would help even youth from border towns of Karnataka, including Madhugiri, Sira and Pavagada, in getting jobs.
"We are ready to provide 3,000 acres of land near the highway for the establishment of industries. More than 40,000 youths from our region have migrated to Bengaluru for jobs. Establishing an industry cluster will avoid migration," the Madakasira TDP MLA said.
Responding positively to his request, Kumaraswamy said he will discuss the proposal with department officials and industrialists. "It is true that establishing industries in border areas would help youths of several states getting employment. I will discuss this with industrialists and also with my department officials," he assured.
A delegation, led by Madakasira MLA, urged Kumaraswamy to exert pressure on the Union government to include Valmiki Community into ST category in Andhra Pradesh.
Reacting to the Nagamangala incident after receiving grievances from party workers and the public, Kumaraswamy accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the ruling Congress of instigating violence in Nagamangala to divert the attention of people from its series of scams.
"They are even leaking the charge sheets of SIT, personal chat details mentioned in the charge sheets in some cases, how could all these be leaked? It is a handiwork of Congress to save their face, and now it has created violence at Nagamangala," Kumaraswamy accused.
Published 14 September 2024, 23:06 IST