Teacher deputed for Karnataka caste survey dies of heart attack

<p>Chintamani (Chikkaballapur dist): A 58-year-old teacher deputed for caste census died of heart attack while on duty, here on Sunday evening. Teachers' associations have alleged that he was under pressure to complete the survey at the earliest. </p>.<p>The deceased is Y V Ramakrishna, a teacher at government lower primary school in Digavakote under Yagavakote cluster of Chintamani taluk. He is survived by his wife and a son. </p>.Devanahalli redux? Farmers in Karnataka's Bidadi vow to fight ‘AI City’.<p>It is said Ramakrishna was not well-versed with use of android phone. He had shared with family and friends his inability to meet the target. On Sunday, he conducted the survey with the help of another teacher till 3 pm. Since he felt uneasiness, he went to a doctor who asked him to rush to the nearest hospital. Ramakrishna went to a private hospital, where he died by the time he was examined.</p>