Tejasvi Surya, Bommai make the cut as BJP drops nine Karnataka MPs from Lok Sabha polls candidates list

Bengaluru/New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday dropped nine sitting Karnataka MPs, including its former state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Pratap Simha—both Hindutva firebrands—in its first list of 20 Lok Sabha poll candidates from Karnataka that came with some surprise picks.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the Mysuru royal family, will make his Lok Sabha poll debut from the Mysore seat in place of Simha. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, too, is making his maiden Parliament run from Haveri.

Cardiologist Dr C N Manjunath, the son-in-law of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, will take on Congress' D K Suresh, the brother of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in Bangalore Rural.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will run again from Dharwad and BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra from Shimoga.

Ten sitting MPs have been re-nominated despite some of them facing opposition from within the party's ranks. This is being seen as the BJP central leadership's signal that it will not budge to any threats of rebellion.