Temperature checks back as Karnataka schools go on alert over fear of new Covid sub-variant

Bengaluru: Schools across the state are on alert due to fears about the new JN-1 variant of Covid-19. This has forced some schools to divert school trip plans. Some have started checking students for temperature.
Speaking to DH, Roopa Shenoy, principal of Orchids The International School, Bannerghatta Branch, Bengaluru, said that the school has changed trip plans amid fluctuating travel regulations, prioritising local or regional destinations to ensure easier logistics and reduced exposure risks.
“We are taking precautions, such as temperature check arrangements of medical facilities, avoiding visiting crowded places and taking all the necessary safety measures during travel,” she said.
Shenoy even mentioned that the school will inform parents through circulars on the Covid guidelines.
“As they are on vacation and visiting different places as planned, we communicate to them through circulars and all students will be checked for temperature and told to following guidelines on coming back to school,” she added.
Meanwhile, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has issued an advisory for its member schools, asking them to be careful during the trips and stick to the government-prescribed standard operating procedure. It has also advised the schools to keep portable oxygen cylinders ready if necessary during the trips.
In a communication to schools, the association has asked schools to issue advisories to parents, asking them to avoid crowded tourist places, pilgrimage places etc. “Soon after vacation, take extra measures for those students having travel history to different state/country,” the communication reads.
D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the association, said, “It is a routine practice that students with cold, cough, fever or any other symptoms should not be sent to school. This will continue with extra medical attention now. We have asked the schools not to create panic and to be alert to fake messages related to the new variant of Covid.”