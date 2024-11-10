Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Tension in Karnataka's Mandya village as Dalits enter temple for first time

The upper caste people, mostly Vokkaligas, allegedly took away the 'Utsava Murthy', the metallic festival idol of the deity for performing rituals outside the temple in Hanakere village.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 14:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 14:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMandyaDalit

Follow us on :

Follow Us