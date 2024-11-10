Tension in Karnataka's Mandya village as Dalits enter temple for first time

<p>Mandya: Tension prevailed in a village in Mandya on Sunday after the district authorities made way for the Dalits to enter the temple and worship the deity 'Kalabhairaveshwara' for the first time.</p>.<p>The upper caste people, mostly Vokkaligas, allegedly took away the 'Utsava Murthy', the metallic festival idol of the deity for performing rituals outside the temple in Hanakere village.</p>.Shows biases against Dalits: Shinde Sena attacks MVA over Dharavi project .<p>Heavy police force has been deployed in Hanakere in view of the prevailing tension.</p>.<p>According to sources, there was an old Kalabhairaveshwara Swamy temple in the village and Dalits were never allowed to enter it.</p>.<p>About three years ago, the old dilapidated structure was demolished and a new temple was built. Recently, the shrine came under the control of the Religious Endowment Department of the state government.</p>.<p>Soon, Dalits decided to enter the temple but the members of the upper caste communities did not agree.</p>.<p>The Dalits complained to the district administration about the discrimination done against them. Subsequently, two peace meetings were conducted but they failed.</p>.<p>On Sunday, the Dalits entered the temple amid police security. The upper caste members who were upset with the development took away the festival idol.</p>.<p>"Let them keep the temple, we will take the deity with us," one of them was heard saying. </p>