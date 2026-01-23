TET for teachers: Karnataka govt staff association files review plea in Supreme Court

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Government Employees Association (KSGTA) has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court, requesting to re-examine its order mandating Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), even for teachers in service.</p>.<p>In its order in September 2025, the court had mandated clearing TET for all teachers, including those already in service.</p>.<p>According to the order, teachers who were appointed before the TET mandate and have less than five years of service left for retirement may continue without clearing TET.</p>.Kerala Govt freezes order on K-TET implementation.<p>However, they will not be considered for promotion unless they pass the exam.</p>.<p>Teachers in service before the mandate and having more than five years left until retirement must clear TET within two years.</p>.<p>Failing to do so will result in compulsory retirement or termination, along with payment of retirement benefits. This has affected 1 lakh to 1.2 lakh teachers in service.</p>.<p>The KSGTA had also urged the government to file a review petition in favour of the teachers and also requested the union government’s intervention by holding a ‘Delhi Chalo’.</p>.Farmers suspend 'Delhi Chalo' march for a day after some suffer injuries due to tear gas shells.<p>As nothing worked in their favour, KSGTA filed a review petition recently.</p>.<p>Interestingly, some from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have filed review petitions, which are still pending before the Supreme Court.</p>.<p>A few were directed to re-submit the petition due to technical issues.</p>