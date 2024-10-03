The bitter truth about cakes in Karnataka bakeries

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fssai">Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)</a> has discovered harmful colouring agents in cake samples collected from bakeries across Karnataka.</p><p>Officials recently noticed the use of unusually dark colours in cakes and decided to test the samples for non-permitted dyes.</p><p>"Some of the cakes tested were found to contain Allura Red, a synthetic colour that is not permitted," confirmed Srinivas K, Commissioner of Food Safety, Karnataka, speaking to <em>DH</em>.</p><p>Several bakers admitted that synthetic dyes are often used in the preparation of red velvet and pineapple cakes to enhance their visual appeal, especially for children. "While most bakers stick to natural, permitted colours, a few resort to synthetic dyes to make their products more attractive," said the owner of a bakery in Electronics City, speaking on condition of anonymity.</p>.Cakes, cookies, buns: Bengaluru’s bakery addiction a cardiologist’s nightmare.<p>Health experts warn that the use of such synthetic colours can lead to asthma, allergies and other health issues. "Some of these dyes may even be carcinogenic, and long-term consumption, particularly by children and young adults, could pose serious health risks," cautioned Dr Vandana G, a private practitioner in the city.</p><p>Despite the findings, FSSAI officials emphasised that only a small number of samples contained harmful colours, and legal action is being taken against the violators. "There's no need for panic. The issue is limited to a few bakeries, and we are addressing it," they assured.</p>