Theft of bitumen from tankers: 10 held

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada CEN police personnel uncovered the theft of bitumen from tankers at Amai in Kadeshwalya village of Bantwal taluk and arrested 10 persons.

During a raid, when the suspects were transferring bitumen being transported from MRPL to other tankers, CEN station inspector Manjunath and other police personnel conducted the operation. While interrogating those at the spot, it was revealed that they were committing the offence on the direction of Vijaykumar Shetty from Udupi and with the help of Sudhakar Shetty alias Sudhakar Kottari.

The police seized six tankers from the location, a weighing scale used for stealing bitumen, a gas cylinder used for heating bitumen, an iron tank used for storing the stolen bitumen, and nine mobile phones from the arrested individuals.

Those arrested include Vijaykumar Shetty, Sudhakar Shetty, Mahammed Imran, Ashraf M, Virendra S R, Madaswamy, Prabhakaran, Naveen Kumar M G, Mahammed Nisar, and Mahammed Sihabuddin. The Bantwal rural police have filed a case under IPC sections 379, 417, 420, 285, and Section 23 of the Petroleum Act.