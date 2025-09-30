'They can't manage Bengaluru, how can they build AI city in Bidadi?' say protesting farmers

<p>Bengaluru: Farmers have slammed the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT), envisioned as India’s first AI-powered city about 40 km west of Bengaluru, as a “gimmick” driven by real-estate sharks. </p>.<p>The project will span 9,600 acres over 26 villages in Byramangala and Kanchugaranahalli gram panchayats near Bidadi. Greater Bengaluru Development Authority (GBDA), the project implementing agency, is currently conducting a Joint Measurement Survey and issuing notices to landowners. </p>.<p>However, farmers have hardened their resolve against land acquisition. Their protest, which entered the 201st day on Monday, has received support from opposition parties, the JD(S) and the BJP. </p>.<p>Anand C S, one of the farmers, questioned the very foundation of the urban project, pointing to the poor state of the capital. </p>.<p>“Look at Bengaluru, which is full of potholes and poor infrastructure, leading to accidents now and then. They can’t even manage the capital. How can they propose an AI city in Bidadi? It’s just a gimmick to make more money,” he alleged. </p>.Devanahalli redux? Farmers in Karnataka's Bidadi vow to fight ‘AI City’.<p>Ramaiah, president of Raithara Bhoohitha Rakshana Sangha, a farmers’ organisation, criticised Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who had suggested that the protesting farmers were fake. “Shall we provide proof? Shall I show my Aadhaar? Why this oppression against <br />farmers?” </p>.<p>Bhagyamma, a widow who owns 2.5 acres, said: “If we have land, we can make our ends meet by leasing. But no land means no life for us. Who will employ us at this age?” </p>.<p>Shivalingappa, 72, from Meravegowdanadoddi, Byramangala, said: “I fold my hands, please don’t acquire our lands. We work hard in our fields. We are six brothers in a joint family; each of us owns an acre of land, and this land is our life.” </p>.<p>Kumar N, another protester, said: “The government’s plan is to acquire land for as low as Rs 1-1.5 crore per acre, and sell it to developers at Rs 5-6 crore.” </p>.<p>Nagaraj Hosur, who agrees to part with his land, says he expects Rs 5 to 6 crore per acre, citing land prices in neighbouring industrial areas.</p>.<p>“Many will come forward if the government pays this much,” he said. </p>.<p>Dr TN Prakash Kammaradi, noted agricultural economist and former chairman of the Karnataka Agricultural Prices Commission, highlighted farmers’ fears of losing their land, the need for a clear land acquisition policy, and the importance of protecting fertile, irrigated land. </p>.<p>CN Manjunath, Bangalore Rural MP, said: “Ninety percent of the land is fertile, and farmers are actively cultivating it, growing fruits, vegetables, pulses, cereals, etc. This is also a sericulture zone. Most importantly, farmers do not want this project. When the farmers do not want this, what is the point of establishing a township?” </p>.<p>He said potential reduction in cultivable land will have “long-term consequences on agriculture and the livelihoods of people”. </p>