The Tuesday Interview | 'Those who promise jobs for locals in other states have a problem with it in Karnataka'

<p>Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad is anchoring several welfare measures, which include cine workers, gig workers, and also a menstrual leave policy for working women. However, challenges include determining minimum wages scientifically and creating a cess fund for the welfare of unorganised sector workers. <em>DH’s</em> Sujay B M sat down with Lad to discuss the way forward. Excerpts: </p>.<p><strong>With the Cine Workers Bill getting the Governor’s assent, all eyes are now on the Gig Workers’ Bill. Will it be passed in the next legislature session?</strong></p>.<p>Obviously. Our department had 32 meetings with stakeholders, where directors of the International Labour Organisation also participated. Inter-departmental queries have now been addressed, and we are in the final stage. We are not implementing labour laws in the gig industry as it lacks an employer-employee relationship in the strict sense. However, the idea is to introduce a welfare cess for these workers who regularly inhale carbon dioxide. The cess will be on a per-transaction basis as it is easier and more transparent.</p>.<p><strong>The Union government’s Social Security Code, 2020, mandates a maximum of 5 per cent cess on gig workers’ per-transaction earnings. Will the state government enforce a 5 per cent cess?</strong></p>.<p>Personally, I would be happy even with a cess of around 10 per cent since that would mean more money for gig workers’ welfare. However, initially, even 1-2 per cent is good. </p>.<p>Will gig workers be considered under minimum wages and the Industrial Disputes Act?</p>.<p>No, gig workers cannot come under the Industrial Disputes Act. However, the High Court has mandated a relationship between the workers and the aggregators. We will try to ensure that the workers get minimum wages with the help of data on the workers’ earnings.</p>.<p><strong>The minimum wage in Karnataka is around Rs 14,000-15,000 per month—less than some other states. What’s the reason, and how do you intend to solve it?</strong></p>.<p>The previous BJP government introduced a notification mandating revising minimum wages by 5-10 per cent . This has been challenged in the court. After I took office, I wrote on the file that minimum wages have to be fixed based on the Supreme Court’s guidelines in Raptakos Brett. Accordingly, the minimum wage has to be revised every five years based on the expenses for food, clothing, and shelter in a given place and dearness allowance. The guidelines are very elaborate. If the court’s ruling is favourable and these guidelines are introduced, we will be on par with other states, perhaps even better.</p>.<p><strong>A welfare fund for unorganised sector workers is welcome. But how will you address labour unions’ concern about overlapping registrations with the construction workers’ board and ensure all unorganised sector workers benefit?</strong></p>.<p>Social security is an obligation. Twenty-three groups in the unorganised sector are getting social security. Also, around 25-30 lakh transport-related workers (drivers, cleaners, commercial license drivers, garage mechanics, etc.) will be covered, and an additional 30 lakh in the unorganised sector will be provided social security. We are deleting illegal labour cards and identifying genuine workers through the Ambedkar Seva Kendra. I’m seeking a cess on petrol and diesel alongside the proposal for a 7 per cent share in the property tax to fund the welfare of unorganised sector workers. We intend to cover another one crore families in a year.</p>.<p><strong>In its manifesto, Congress promised to reverse the BJP government’s decision to allow 12-hour shifts in factories. This has now been implemented. Have you not backtracked on your promise?</strong></p>.<p>The number of hours mentioned is flexible and not compulsory for labourers. They can work the given 48 hours in four or five days. Companies can implement these laws only if the workers and the trade unions agree.</p>.<p><strong>The draft bill on jobs for locals was put on hold after widespread protests, mainly in industries. Your thoughts?</strong></p>.<p>Dissent is the essence of democracy, and people are welcome to voice their thoughts. However, one must understand that reservation or compulsion was not mentioned anywhere in the bill. We just noted that preference would be given to Kannadigas. It was also clearly stated that for group C and D labourers, the upper cap was 75 per cent preference for locals, and if they were not found, the cap could be reduced to 50 per cent. Similarly, for group A and B labourers, the cap was between 25 and 50 per cent. Anyone staying in Karnataka for 10–15 years is a local. I feel people overreacted. The same industrialists who promise jobs for locals in different states have a problem when we introduce such measures. Many companies prefer employees based on caste, creed, and region. If there is local talent, it’s not right to sideline them. </p>