Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Three Elephant Task Force personnel injured in wild jumbo attack in Hanur

The three men are out of danger and are currently being treated at a government hospital in Kollega.
Gayathri V Raj
Last Updated : 21 June 2024, 09:19 IST
Last Updated : 21 June 2024, 09:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Hanur: Three Elephant Task Force (ETF) personnel—Muniyappa, Nagaraju and Jadeswamy were injured in a wild jumbo attack, at P G Palya Wildlife range.

P G Palya Wildlife range comes under Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary limits, in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Thursday night.

The Elephant Task Force personnel were patrolling the area on Thursday night, when they found a wild jumbo straying into Gundimala village. They immediately resorted to stop the wild jumbo, when it retaliated and attacked them.

Muniyappa sustained severe head and back injuries while Nagaraju suffered injuries on his left hand and Jadeswamy on his leg. The injured have been admitted to the government hospital in Kollegal and Chamarajanagar. They are out of danger, according to Range Forest Officer Shivaramu. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 June 2024, 09:19 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaelephantElephant attackHanur taluk

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT