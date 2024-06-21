Three Elephant Task Force personnel injured in wild jumbo attack in Hanur

Hanur: Three Elephant Task Force (ETF) personnel—Muniyappa, Nagaraju and Jadeswamy were injured in a wild jumbo attack, at P G Palya Wildlife range.
P G Palya Wildlife range comes under Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary limits, in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Thursday night.
The Elephant Task Force personnel were patrolling the area on Thursday night, when they found a wild jumbo straying into Gundimala village. They immediately resorted to stop the wild jumbo, when it retaliated and attacked them.
Muniyappa sustained severe head and back injuries while Nagaraju suffered injuries on his left hand and Jadeswamy on his leg. The injured have been admitted to the government hospital in Kollegal and Chamarajanagar. They are out of danger, according to Range Forest Officer Shivaramu.
