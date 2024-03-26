JOIN US
Three SSLC students die in separate incidents

Three SSLC students have died in separate incidents in Shivamogga and Tumakuru districts.
Last Updated 25 March 2024, 23:31 IST

Shivamogga/Tumakuru: Three SSLC students have died in separate incidents in Shivamogga and Tumakuru districts.

Umme Kulsum (16) died on the spot after a speeding sports utility vehicle hit her when she was crossing the road at Mudalavittalapura in Bhadravathi taluk on Sunday. She was headed to her relative’s house in Shivamogga to appear for SSLC examination which began on Monday. Holehonnur police have registered a case.

In another incident, a 17-year-old student allegedly hanged himself from a pillar in the backyard of his house at Yadehalli in Sagar taluk on Monday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Parashuram, a student of Karnataka Public School at Anandpur in Sagar taluk. It is suspected that fear of exams could be the reason behind the extreme step. Anandpur police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, C S Mohan Kumar, who took ill while writing the examination at a centre in Turuvekere, died while being shifted to a district hospital by an ambulance.

(Published 25 March 2024, 23:31 IST)
