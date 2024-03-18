Thundershowers bring welcome relief to Bidar district

Heavy rain, coupled with thunder and lightning, lashed Bidar city and several parts of the district, including Aurad, Chitaguppa and Bhalki taluks, on Sunday, bringing some respite from the scorching heat.
Thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds have brought down an electricity pole at Chikli(B) village in Aurad taluk and a check-post erected at Chillargi village in Bidar taluk.
Skies opened up at 4 pm and it poured for the next one-and-a-half hours in Bidar city and many parts of Bidar taluk, including Amalapur, Kolara, Chikpet, Hippalgaon, Benakanahalli and Chittawadi.
The evening showers flooded most of the roads in Bidar, throwing traffic haywire.
Several parts of Chitaguppa, Humnabad, Bhalki and Aurad also witnessed heavy rain in the evening.
Joladaabak village in Bhalki recorded 20 mm of rain while Dongargaon received
13 mm.
Several parts of the district received sharp showers. But no loss of life and property has been reported, Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy told DH.
The evening showers have brought welcome relief to the district where the maximum temperatures were hovering around 36 degrees Celsius in the last few days.
(Published 17 March 2024, 23:47 IST)