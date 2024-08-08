Tourism dept assures to take action against illegal homestays in Mysuru after DH report

Mysuru: Taking cognisance of a DH report on unregulated homestays in most desired tourist destination of Mysuru, published on August 1, 2024, the Tourism department has assured of taking action against illegal homestays in Mysuru district.

The Assistant Director for Tourism in Mysuru has written a letter to the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister in Bengaluru in this regard on Tuesday in response to a phone call from the OSD’s office. Copies of the letter have been marked to the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru and also Joint Director for Tourism.

The letter stated that the report on national and international online platforms (like Airbnb) facilitating bookings of illegal homestays has been observed.