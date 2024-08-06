Trains to coast cancelled for 3 more days

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) has extended train cancellations between interior and coastal Karnataka due to landslides between Yedakumeri and Kadagavalli in Sakleshpur.
Aug 6 & 7: Train number 16511 KSR Bengaluru-Kannur; 16595 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar; 16585 SMVT Bengaluru-Murdeshwar; and 07377 Mangaluru Central-Vijayapura.
Aug 7 & 8: 16512 Kannur-KSR Bengaluru; 16596 Karwar-KSR Bengaluru; 16586 Murdeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru; and 07378 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Central.
Aug 6: 16575 Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction.
Aug 7: 16515 Yeshwantpur-Karwar and 16576 Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur.
Aug 8: 16516 Karwar-Yeshwantpur.
Commenting on restoration works between Kadagaravalli and Yedakumari, the SWR said the track was declared fit for goods train movements with a speed restriction of 15 kmph due to a recent slope settlement. A loaded goods rake will be moved on Tuesday.
Published 05 August 2024, 20:39 IST