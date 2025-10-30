<p>Bengaluru: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has ordered a safety audit of all buses operated by Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) in Karnataka. </p>.<p>He said strict vigilance must be maintained to ensure that no easily flammable or explosive materials are transported as commercial goods or luggage in buses. All air-conditioned buses must have hammers to break windows in case of emergencies. No person should be allowed to sleep in luggage compartments. The condition and maintenance of buses must also be reviewed, he wrote in a letter to the managing directors of the state’s four RTCs. </p>.<p>If any lapses are found, strict action should be taken without hesitation against those responsible, he added. </p>.<p>“Passenger safety is our top priority, and the loss of life in any form is unacceptable. Therefore, teams should be immediately constituted to conduct a safety audit of all buses and take appropriate action accordingly,” he stated. </p>.Sleeper bus accidents: IRF calls for strict adherence to code of bus body design.<p>The letter came days after the Kurnool bus accident that killed 19 passengers. The bus caught fire due to a fuel leak after crashing into a two-wheeler. It was transporting 234 mobile phones, whose batteries exploded, worsening the deadly blaze. </p>.<p>Reddy recalled the deadly accident involving a Jabbar Travels bus in 2013 that left dozens of passengers dead. </p>.<p>Reddy, who was also the transport minister at the time, said he had launched a statewide campaign to inspect around 50,000 vehicles (including RTC, contract carriage and private tourist buses, tempo travellers and school vehicles) to ensure that emergency exit doors were mandatorily installed and functioning properly. The drive revealed several lapses, leading to the compulsory installation of emergency exits in all buses, he said. </p>.<p>KSRTC issues directive</p>.<p>The KSRTC will conduct training programmes for its staff on measures to be followed in the event of a bus fire. All senior and divisional control officers must submit compliance reports by November 10. </p>.<p>All premium night buses must have two 5-litre fire extinguishers. All FDSS (Fire Detection and Suppression System) and FAPS (Fire Alarm and Protection System) should always work effectively, with drivers trained in their use. </p>.<p>Drivers of buses with FDAS (Fire Detection and Alarm System) should know how to press the emergency button to trigger audible alarms; panic buttons must be operational or installed immediately. </p>.<p>Electrical wiring and battery cut-off switches should be checked daily, with sleeves and rubber grommets fitted to prevent short circuits. AC buses must have window-breaking hammers, and their absence should be rectified before operation. Lighting mosquito coils in buses at night is banned. </p>.<p>Emergency and passenger doors must function properly. Drivers must be cautioned against carrying flammable or prohibited materials. Workshops involving fire and police officials will be held twice daily for drivers.</p>.<p>Audio-visual messages at bus stations will remind passengers not to carry flammable items. The Mechanical Department will circulate a safety checklist, while tickets will display fire-safety messages. Technical teams will inspect divisions, and non-compliance will attract disciplinary action. </p>