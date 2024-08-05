Trawl boat catches fire in Arabian Sea, 10 fishermen rescued

Mangaluru: A trawl boat named 'Safawi' which had left for deep sea fishing, accidentally caught fire in the Arabian Sea in the wee hours of Monday.
All the 10 fishermen aboard were rescued by fishermen who were sailing in another boat nearby.
The fishing boat was registered in 2017 and was owned by Rasheeda, whi hails from Hosabettu.
The fishing season had commenced from August 1 after a 61 day ban on fishing.
The trawl boat had left for deep sea fishing on the night of August 1 and was nearly 88 nautical miles away from the Mangaluru fisheries harbour.
