Two cops suspended after custodial death at Brahmavar police station in Udupi

DHNS
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 16:23 IST

Meanwhile, the post mortem of the body of Biju, who died in a lock up  was conducted at KMC hospital in Manipal on Monday. After the post mortem,  the body was then handed over to the relatives, who have taken it back to Kerala. Following the directives issued by the National Human Rights Commission, panchanama was conducted by the Judge, ACJ & JMFC of Udupi.

Further, in connection with the lock up death case,  a complaint was filed by Anish Denil, the cousin (uncle's son) of the deceased,   at Brahmavar Police Station under Section 194(3)(iv) BNSS.

In connection with the lock up death,  the Superintendent of Police of  CID along with the team from Bengaluru have arrived to continue the investigation, said the SP.

Published 11 November 2024, 16:23 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsUdupi

