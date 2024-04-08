Two injured after bus turned turtle on Mysuru-Mangaluru highway

Madikeri: Two persons suffered minor injuries after a private bus travelling from Bengaluru to Sullia in Dakshina Kannada turned turtle near Jodupala on Mysuru-Mangaluru road in the wee hours of Monday.

As a result, the traffic on the stretch was disrupted. Vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the road. Madikeri rural police rushed to the spot and facilitated the movement of vehicles on one side of the road.

There were 17 passengers on board. The injured were rushed to hospital where they are being treated, said the police.