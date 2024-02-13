Two leopards rescued in separate incidents in Mysuru

Mysuru: Two leopards fell into the trap laid by the Forest department at two different villages in Mysuru district.
A leopard that was attacking the livestock at Rampura and surrounding villages in Nanjangud taluk, fell into the trap placed at Hatyalu village in Chikkaiahnachatra Hobli of Nanjangud range on Monday morning. The male leopard is said to be around five years old.
There were several complaints of leopards attacking the cattle in the region which had created fear among the farmers to herd their cattle.
The residents have appealed to the Forest department to capture other leopards that are on the prowl in the region.
Another leopard fell into the trap placed at a banana plantation in Kurubolanahundi in Talakad hobli of T Narsipur range on Sunday night. It is also a male leopard and is around four years old.
The department had placed a cage following several complaints from the villagers. The two leopards, which were microchipped and their ears notched, were released into the wild, said Deputy Conservator of Forests K N Basavaraj.