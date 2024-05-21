Home
Two of family die in car-truck collision in Karnataka

According to police, the mishap occurred near the Kempuholay bridge of Shiradi Ghat when the family was travelling to Mangaluru after attending a relative's wedding banquet in Bengaluru.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 09:28 IST
Sakleshpura, Karnataka: Two people of a family died, and five others were injured in a collision involving an SUV and a container lorry in Shiradi Ghat of Dakshina Kannada district early on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased hailed from Bondala village near Panemangalore in Mangaluru taluk.

According to police, the mishap occurred near the Kempuholay bridge of Shiradi Ghat when the family was travelling to Mangaluru after attending a relative's wedding banquet in Bengaluru.

Those who sustained serious injuries were admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru.

A case was registered, and the driver of the truck was taken into custody for further investigation, they said.

Published 21 May 2024, 09:28 IST
