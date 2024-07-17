Home
Two private hospitals sealed for conducting fetal sex detection in Karnataka's Moodlegi: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

The health department is keeping an eagle eye on the peddlers of fetal sex detection in the state, he added.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 July 2024, 06:45 IST

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday posted on X regarding action being taken to expose and seal two private hospitals over the illegal practice of fetal sex detection.

He said that the team of health officials conducted an operation on private hospitals in Gokak and Moodlegi and exposed the practice of fetal sex detection. Apart from this, both these hospitals have been sealed.

He also mentioned that the health department is keeping an eagle eye on the peddlers of fetal sex detection in the state.

Published 17 July 2024, 06:45 IST
