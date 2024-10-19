Two sentenced to life imprisonment for BJP leader's murder in Madikeri

<p>Madikeri: The first additional district and sessions court has sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for murdering Kodagu district BJP general secretary Balachandra Kalagi.</p><p>Kalagi had raised his voice against a liquor shop in the Sampaje area bordering Dakshina Kannada district. The convicted individuals are Hariprasad (41) from Sampaje village and Jagan (40), a lorry driver from Gowlibeedi, Madikeri. Another accused, Sampath Kumar (34), a resident of Kallugundi near Sampaje, was murdered in Sullia in 2020.</p>.Three more arrested over former MLA's brother Mumtaz Ali's death.<p>The accused had deliberately rammed a lorry into the Maruti Omni vehicle driven by Balachandra Kalagi at Mekeri on March 19, 2019. Balachandra, who was severely injured, later succumbed to the injuries. </p><p>The investigation was done by a team led by CPI H N Siddayya. Judge G Prashanthi conducted the trial and sentenced the accused.</p><p>Balachandra Kalagi had campaigned to make Sampaje an alcohol-free village. He strongly opposed the proposal to open a recreation club and liquor shop by the accused, submitting a letter of objection. In March 2018, he had led a protest in the village against the opening of a liquor shop, which angered the accused, leading them to plot his murder.</p>