Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Two sentenced to life imprisonment for BJP leader's murder in Madikeri

Balachandra Kalagi had campaigned to make Sampaje an alcohol-free village. He strongly opposed the proposal to open a recreation club and liquor shop by the accused, submitting a letter of objection.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 16:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 16:48 IST
Karnataka NewsMadikeri

Follow us on :

Follow Us