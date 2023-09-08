U T Khader proposes upgradation of Mescom infrastructure, bridges in Mangalore constituency

Stating that Harekala-Adyar bridge cum barrage will act as a “balancing reservoir” to supply water to Mangaluru city along with his own constituency, he urged Mangaluru City Corporation and department of Urban Development to prepare an action plan for lifting water from Harekala dam using a jackwell and laying pipeline to Thumbe at the earliest, to mitigate the water crisis during summer.

U T Khader said that a proposal to construct a bridge from Sajipa to Thumbe is in DPR stage. “The work on the bridge will be taken up on a priority basis to help the residents of Sajipa in reaching Mangaluru. At present, the residents from Sajipa have to travel a longer distance via Mudipu-Thokkottu-Mangaluru.”

A proposal for a mini jetty at Ullal to help the traditional fishermen to anchor boats has been submitted to the government. With the construction of a mini jetty, dredging will also be taken up, said the Assembly Speaker.

To a query on lack of connectivity for Pavoor Uliya, an island located around eight km from Mangaluru, Khader said that a proposal to construct a hanging bridge for Rs 12 crore has been submitted to the government.

On sea erosion, he said the government has been asked to collect expert opinion, along with fishermen and local residents on the model that is suitable for Battappady, Someshwara, Ucchila sea shore. The permanent measures that were used in Maravanthe to check sea erosion may not be feasible for the coasts in Ullal.

The current of the waves varies from place to place. Hence, the experts should study and give a suggestion to check the sea erosion, he said.