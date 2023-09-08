U T Khader proposes upgradation of Mescom infrastructure, bridges in Mangalore constituency

Assembly Speaker who is also Mangalore MLA U T Khader said that he has prepared a roadmap including a proposal to construct a bridge from Kotepura to Bolar for the overall development of his constituency keeping in mind the population growth in the next 30-40 years.
Speaking to reporters, he said that if the bridge from Kotepura to Bolar is materialised, it will reduce the density on NH 66. The feasibility study is yet to be conducted. A proposal for Rs 150 crore has been submitted to the government. The length of the bridge will be 500 to 600 metres.
With respect to uninterrupted power supply in the Mangalore constituency, U T Khader said that he has proposed the upgradation of Ullal-Thokkottu sub station into sub division by enhancing the capacity. Further, a 110 kv sub-station also has been proposed at the substation. Further, the capacity of the sub station at Konaje will be increased from 20 MW to 40 MW. A sub station has been proposed at Kotekar. For the administrative purpose, the Mescom sub division office will come up at Assaigoli. Three section offices will also emerge in the constituency.
Stating that Harekala-Adyar bridge cum barrage will act as a “balancing reservoir” to supply water to Mangaluru city along with his own constituency, he urged Mangaluru City Corporation and department of Urban Development to prepare an action plan for lifting water from Harekala dam using a jackwell and laying pipeline to Thumbe at the earliest, to mitigate the water crisis during summer.
U T Khader said that a proposal to construct a bridge from Sajipa to Thumbe is in DPR stage. “The work on the bridge will be taken up on a priority basis to help the residents of Sajipa in reaching Mangaluru. At present, the residents from Sajipa have to travel a longer distance via Mudipu-Thokkottu-Mangaluru.”
A proposal for a mini jetty at Ullal to help the traditional fishermen to anchor boats has been submitted to the government. With the construction of a mini jetty, dredging will also be taken up, said the Assembly Speaker.
To a query on lack of connectivity for Pavoor Uliya, an island located around eight km from Mangaluru, Khader said that a proposal to construct a hanging bridge for Rs 12 crore has been submitted to the government.
On sea erosion, he said the government has been asked to collect expert opinion, along with fishermen and local residents on the model that is suitable for Battappady, Someshwara, Ucchila sea shore. The permanent measures that were used in Maravanthe to check sea erosion may not be feasible for the coasts in Ullal.
The current of the waves varies from place to place. Hence, the experts should study and give a suggestion to check the sea erosion, he said.