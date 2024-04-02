Urban Development department seeks report on Mysuru's legacy waste project

The Urban Development department (UDD) has sought a detailed report from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on the Rs 60-crore project involving processing and disposal of legacy waste of Vidyaranyapuram. The report was sought following complaints that a black-listed company was roped in for the work without following tender guidelines.
The UDD’s letter, dated March 27, states that the technical approval for the work has been issued without following the norms prescribed by the Directorate of Municipal Administration. It also mentions that the company, which was disqualified for a similar work, has been engaged by the corporation.
(Published 01 April 2024, 23:52 IST)